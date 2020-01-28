Categories
News

Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank – The New York Times

  1. Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank  The New York Times
  2. Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza  Fox News
  3. Trump unveils Middle East plan that was swiftly rejected by Palestinians  CNN
  4. The Trump administration’s new Mideast ‘peace’ plan is absurd  The Washington Post
  5. Trump’s surprisingly reasonable Israeli-Palestinian peace deal  Washington Examiner
  6. View full coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank  The New York Times
  2. Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza  Fox News
  3. Trump unveils Middle East plan that was swiftly rejected by Palestinians  CNN
  4. The Trump administration’s new Mideast ‘peace’ plan is absurd  The Washington Post
  5. Trump’s surprisingly reasonable Israeli-Palestinian peace deal  Washington Examiner
  6. View full coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.