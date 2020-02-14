Categories
News

Border Patrol Will Deploy Elite Tactical Agents to Sanctuary Cities – The New York Times

  1. Border Patrol Will Deploy Elite Tactical Agents to Sanctuary Cities  The New York Times
  2. Trump is sending armed tactical forces to sanctuary cities  Vox.com
  3. Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol officers to sanctuary cities  NBC News
  4. The feds must investigate an ICE shooting: Federal immigration authorities cannot use deadly force with impuni  New York Daily News
  5. The Supreme Court in the Mean Season  The New York Times
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Border Patrol Will Deploy Elite Tactical Agents to Sanctuary Cities  The New York Times
  2. Trump is sending armed tactical forces to sanctuary cities  Vox.com
  3. Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol officers to sanctuary cities  NBC News
  4. The feds must investigate an ICE shooting: Federal immigration authorities cannot use deadly force with impuni  New York Daily News
  5. The Supreme Court in the Mean Season  The New York Times
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.