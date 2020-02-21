Categories
News

Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign – The Washington Post

  1. Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign  The Washington Post
  2. Officials tell Sanders Russia is trying to help his campaign  CNN
  3. Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference  CBS This Morning
  4. Actually, Putin would prefer a President Bernie — but it’s America’s voters who’ll decide  New York Post
  5. Why the Russians still prefer Trump  The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign  The Washington Post
  2. Officials tell Sanders Russia is trying to help his campaign  CNN
  3. Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference  CBS This Morning
  4. Actually, Putin would prefer a President Bernie — but it’s America’s voters who’ll decide  New York Post
  5. Why the Russians still prefer Trump  The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.