The Masters Golf Tournament suspended due to coronavirus

Add The Masters to the long list of professional sporting events that are being postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Friday that the tournament is being postponed indefinitely. The Masters was set to begin April 9.

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed,” said Ridley in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

The postponement of The Masters follows news that the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball have all postponed their seasons, as the coronavirus continues to spread. Many eyes, at this point, are on the Olympics, which are currently still slated to take place this summer.

Officials at the sporting leagues and The Masters say they’re taking the drastic actions as a safety precaution for fans and athletes.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” said Ridley. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

