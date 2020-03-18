Categories
News

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah, knocking out power to thousands – CNN

  1. A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah, knocking out power to thousands  CNN
  2. Earthquake strikes near Salt Lake City, Utah  Fox News
  3. Live coronavirus updates for Wednesday, March 18: Earthquake halts coronavirus services  Salt Lake Tribune
  4. ‘The first one was insane’: 5.7 earthquake hits near Magna  KSL.com
  5. Coronavirus updates: Earthquake knocks out coronavirus hotline service  KSL.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah, knocking out power to thousands  CNN
  2. Earthquake strikes near Salt Lake City, Utah  Fox News
  3. Live coronavirus updates for Wednesday, March 18: Earthquake halts coronavirus services  Salt Lake Tribune
  4. ‘The first one was insane’: 5.7 earthquake hits near Magna  KSL.com
  5. Coronavirus updates: Earthquake knocks out coronavirus hotline service  KSL.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.