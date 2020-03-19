- WHO Expert Condemns Language Stigmatizing Coronavirus After Trump Repeatedly Calls It the ‘Chinese Virus’ Newsweek
- Coronavirus Live Updates: As Economic Toll Rises, Lawmakers Weigh $1 Trillion Relief Plan The New York Times
- Trump calls himself a ‘wartime president’ over coronavirus as he invokes Defense Production Act Fox News
- Ben Shapiro: Coronavirus and China – Here’s what Americans should consider Fox News
- Nigel Farage: The Virus is Yet Another Reason to Rethink the West’s Relationship With China | Opinion Newsweek
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
WHO Expert Condemns Language Stigmatizing Coronavirus After Trump Repeatedly Calls It the ‘Chinese Virus’ – Newsweek
- WHO Expert Condemns Language Stigmatizing Coronavirus After Trump Repeatedly Calls It the ‘Chinese Virus’ Newsweek
- Coronavirus Live Updates: As Economic Toll Rises, Lawmakers Weigh $1 Trillion Relief Plan The New York Times
- Trump calls himself a ‘wartime president’ over coronavirus as he invokes Defense Production Act Fox News
- Ben Shapiro: Coronavirus and China – Here’s what Americans should consider Fox News
- Nigel Farage: The Virus is Yet Another Reason to Rethink the West’s Relationship With China | Opinion Newsweek
- View Full Coverage on Google News