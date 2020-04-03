Categories
News

Navy Capt. Crozier, fired for letter about coronavirus on USS Roosevelt, gets big send-off from sailors – USA TODAY

  1. Navy Capt. Crozier, fired for letter about coronavirus on USS Roosevelt, gets big send-off from sailors  USA TODAY
  2. USS Theodore Roosevelt commanding officer relieved of duty, acting Navy secretary announces  Fox News
  3. Commander of aircraft carrier hit by coronavirus removed for ‘poor judgment’ after sounding alarm  CNN
  4. Exclusive: Navy probe to decide future of fired U.S. carrier commander  Reuters
  5. Navy captain fired for flagging coronavirus outbreak on ship  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Navy Capt. Crozier, fired for letter about coronavirus on USS Roosevelt, gets big send-off from sailors  USA TODAY
  2. USS Theodore Roosevelt commanding officer relieved of duty, acting Navy secretary announces  Fox News
  3. Commander of aircraft carrier hit by coronavirus removed for ‘poor judgment’ after sounding alarm  CNN
  4. Exclusive: Navy probe to decide future of fired U.S. carrier commander  Reuters
  5. Navy captain fired for flagging coronavirus outbreak on ship  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.