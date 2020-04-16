The new guidance ramps up pressure on governors to loosen their restrictions, even as health experts and business leaders alike warn that widespread testing systems are needed before Americans can safely start returning to their normal lives.
Trump to issue guidelines for opening parts of US economy with declining coronavirus cases
