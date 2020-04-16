- Trump’s new guidelines for states are aimed at reopening parts of US, lifting coronavirus restrictions USA TODAY
- Trump completes reversal, telling govs ‘you are going to call your own shots’ and distributes new guidelines CNN
- Trump’s ‘Opening Our Country Council’ Runs Into Its Own Opening Problems The New York Times
- Amid coronavirus, Trump struggles to expand executive power Los Angeles Times
- Trump suggests reopening U.S. economy despite social distancing guidelines CBS Evening News
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Trump’s new guidelines for states are aimed at reopening parts of US, lifting coronavirus restrictions – USA TODAY
- Trump’s new guidelines for states are aimed at reopening parts of US, lifting coronavirus restrictions USA TODAY
- Trump completes reversal, telling govs ‘you are going to call your own shots’ and distributes new guidelines CNN
- Trump’s ‘Opening Our Country Council’ Runs Into Its Own Opening Problems The New York Times
- Amid coronavirus, Trump struggles to expand executive power Los Angeles Times
- Trump suggests reopening U.S. economy despite social distancing guidelines CBS Evening News
- View Full Coverage on Google News