What refunds are due to you? Here’s how industries are handling things

As stay-at-home orders continue to stretch out, more and more Americans are taking a look at their recurring expenses (and some canceled plans) and pressuring those companies to issue refunds on their premiums and subscriptions.

It seems simple enough: Plans were canceled or services were unavailable due to the coronavirus pandemic, so you shouldn’t have to pay for those—or should at least receive a partial refund. It’s not always so cut and dried, though. While some companies have been proactive in offering financial recompensation, others have been reluctant to do so.

Curious where things stand on aspects of your day-to-day life? Here’s a look at how some industries and events promoters are handling things:

Are daycare facilities offering refunds?

It’s very hit or miss when it comes to childcare, since the majority of daycare facilities are privately owned.

While many have stopped billing parents, there are several reports around the country of daycare centers that continue to charge parents full or partial payments despite not providing services at present.

Contracts between parents and the schools vary and some may be within their legal rights to continue charging parents, even if they’re closed. And, unless they’ve increased rates, it normally wouldn’t fall under price gouging laws.

“If you have a contract with your families, review it to see what its terms are,” the Child Care Law Center suggests to daycare owners. But a leading attorney who focuses on child care notes, “Your contract probably says that parents must pay even if they don’t bring their child to your care. However, once you are closed you are not able to fulfill your part of the contract, so you can’t expect parents to pay you.”

Daycare centers have largely been shut down, along with schools nationwide, but some continue to operate under a pandemic license to assist parents of essential worker positions.

Can I get a refund on my mass transit pass if I’m staying home?

In general, you can’t get a refund on your train or bus pass, since those continue to operate in most cities.

In Chicago, however, the City Transit Authority announced on March 24 a one-time credit for remaining days on a 7- or 30-day pass. That will be added to the rider’s Ventra account and can be used for future pass purchases. And South Shore Line passengers can use their March monthly pass through April.

Philadelphia’s SEPTA, meanwhile, is offering credits for unused and partially used passed for March and April.

What if the concert, play, or event I was planning to attend was canceled?

Policies, of course, will vary depending on where you bought your ticket. Ticketmaster will automatically refund your money, but Eventbrite requires customers to proactively request the refund to any event canceled between March 15 and May 15. (Read more about concert and event refunds here.)

What if I bought my tickets to that event via a secondary marketplace?

If you’ve used a secondary service to get tickets to a sold-out event, your odds of getting cash back are notably lower. Many services are offering credits that are slightly higher than what customers paid. (Read more about concert and event refunds here.)

Can I get a refund on my gym membership?

Because gyms and fitness centers aren’t as consolidated as some other industries, refund policies will vary wildly. In general, most have frozen membership billing, but the way major chains are going about it differs from location to location. (Learn more about what Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, LA Fitness, and more are doing.)

Can I get refunds on my MLB, NBA, or MHL tickets?

Short answer? No. Not yet at least. (Read more about concert and event refunds here.)

Is Disney World refunding tickets? What about other theme parks?

If your summer vacation plans have been changed because of the pandemic, getting your money back is not a sure thing. It may well come down to which theme park you were planning to visit. Disney’s policy is much different than Sea World’s, for example. (Find out more about travel refunds here.)

When will I get my car insurance refund?

With stay-at-home orders in place in many cities and states across the country, cars are largely sitting in driveways and garages, not going anywhere. Most major insurance companies are offering either refunds or credits to your account. Find out the actions yours is taking here.

Will my airline refund my ticket price?

Don’t count on a refund, but you can likely change the flight without having to pay a fee, which usually runs several hundred dollars. There are a few things to be aware of, though, when rebooking a flight.

How about hotels? Are they offering refunds?

Most major hotel chains are being fairly straightforward when it comes to refunds. There are subtle differences in their change and cancellation policies, though. Find out how each of the top hotel chains is handling refunds here.

What is Airbnb’s refund policy?

Guests were told on March 11 they could cancel reservations made through May 31 and receive a full refund. But any bookings made after March 14 will not receive refunds and will be handled according to the listing’s normal cancellation policy.

