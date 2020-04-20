Categories
Georgia governor to reopen some businesses as early as Friday – CNN

  1. Georgia governor to reopen some businesses as early as Friday  CNN
  2. Georgia, Tennessee announce plans to reopen some businesses, wind down coronavirus stay-at-home orders  Fox News
  3. Georgia to reopen some businesses, including gyms and salons | TheHill  The Hill
  4. Georgia governor to outline steps to reopen state’s economy  Atlanta Journal Constitution
  5. Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz agree on national emergency government in Israel  CNN
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
By C. H. Tailor

