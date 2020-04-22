Dr. Rick Bright also said that he believed he was removed from his post because he insisted that "the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic" be invested "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions."
Top vaccine doctor says his concern about Trump’s virus treatment theory led to ouster from agency
