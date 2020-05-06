Categories
Business

Peloton sales surge 66%, as more people buy bikes during coronavirus pandemic; shares jump

Peloton's revenue surged 66% during the fiscal third quarter, as more people purchased its fitness equipment and tuned into its live classes, to try to break a sweat while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business News Headline Stories

Peloton's revenue surged 66% during the fiscal third quarter, as more people purchased its fitness equipment and tuned into its live classes, to try to break a sweat while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.