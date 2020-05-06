Peloton's revenue surged 66% during the fiscal third quarter, as more people purchased its fitness equipment and tuned into its live classes, to try to break a sweat while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Categories
Peloton sales surge 66%, as more people buy bikes during coronavirus pandemic; shares jump
Peloton's revenue surged 66% during the fiscal third quarter, as more people purchased its fitness equipment and tuned into its live classes, to try to break a sweat while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.