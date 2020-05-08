Two men charged with murder in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

Happy Friday! Outrage leads to arrests in the Ahmaud Arbery case, a police shooting is livestreamed on Facebook, and some history behind Sesame Street’s creation.

But first, your week in review, in Haiku.

In an alternate

world, he would have come home from

his run, sweaty and

smiling, grateful to

be able to get outside.

In an alternate

world, it would be his

birthday today. And no one

would know, except his

people, who would mark

the day with wishes for his

next 25 years.

In an alternate

world, we would need no justice,

we would be the peace.

Wishing you a safe and peaceful weekend.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com

.

Like Loading...