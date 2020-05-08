Categories
Two men charged with murder in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

After thousands protested nationwide in outrage over his death.

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

Happy Friday! Outrage leads to arrests in the Ahmaud Arbery case, a police shooting is livestreamed on Facebook, and some history behind Sesame Street’s creation.

But first, your week in review, in Haiku.

In an alternate
world, he would have come home from
his run, sweaty and

smiling, grateful to
be able to get outside.
In an alternate 

world, it would be his 
birthday today. And no one
would know, except his

people, who would mark
the day with wishes for his 
next 25 years.

In an alternate
world, we would need no justice,
we would be the peace.

Wishing you a safe and peaceful weekend. 

Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

