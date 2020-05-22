Categories
Biden Apologizes for Saying Black Voters ‘Ain’t Black’ if They’re Considering Trump – The New York Times

  1. Biden Apologizes for Saying Black Voters ‘Ain’t Black’ if They’re Considering Trump  The New York Times
  2. Biden apologizes for controversial ‘you ain’t black’ comment  POLITICO
  3. Joe Biden’s hill just got steeper. That’s a good thing.  The Washington Post
  4. A note to Joe Biden: You ain’t Barack Obama  New York Post
  5. Black Americans are in an abusive relationship with the Democratic party  The Guardian
By C. H. Tailor

