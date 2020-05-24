The U.S. government could impose sanctions against China, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Sunday in response to China's announcement of new national security law in Hong Kong that would curtail the city's autonomy and democracy.
China will likely face U.S. sanctions over Hong Kong national security law, White House says
