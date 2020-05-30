Major cities such as Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles and Columbus as well as Minneapolis among others have imposed curfews as they brace for more unrest. The governors of Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky have mobilized the National Guard.
Live updates: Cities impose curfews, National Guard mobilizes as U.S. faces another night of unrest
