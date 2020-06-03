Categories
News

Steve King, House Republican With a History of Racist Remarks, Loses Primary – The New York Times

  1. Steve King, House Republican With a History of Racist Remarks, Loses Primary  The New York Times
  2. Steve King loses primary after racist comments  CNN
  3. Steve King ousted on historic primary night  POLITICO
  4. Steve King Finally Loses His Congressional Seat  New York Magazine
  5. Iowa Rep. Steve King Ousted In GOP Primary, AP Projects  NPR
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Steve King, House Republican With a History of Racist Remarks, Loses Primary  The New York Times
  2. Steve King loses primary after racist comments  CNN
  3. Steve King ousted on historic primary night  POLITICO
  4. Steve King Finally Loses His Congressional Seat  New York Magazine
  5. Iowa Rep. Steve King Ousted In GOP Primary, AP Projects  NPR
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.