Categories
Business

China’s economic recovery could be ‘very impressive’ — but U.S. stands in the way, says economist

The U.S. is reopening "too soon," which could trigger another wave of coronavirus infections and further rounds of lockdown, said Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific.

Business News Headline Stories

The U.S. is reopening "too soon," which could trigger another wave of coronavirus infections and further rounds of lockdown, said Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific.

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.