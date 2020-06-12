7 states see coronavirus cases rise significantly after reopening

Subscribe to Outbreak, a daily roundup of stories on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business, delivered free to your inbox.

As Americans head into the weekend, COVID-19 cases are trending strongly upward in a number of states. Arizona, Florida, and Alabama all posted record high levels of new coronavirus cases today, and in a Fortune analysis of New York Times data through June 11, nearly half the country—24 states—were experiencing higher levels of new COVID-19 cases than two weeks prior.

In seven of those states, primarily in the South, the new caseloads were significantly higher, with a seven-day average of more than 200 more new cases per day compared to the seven-day period ending May 28.

Arizona, which also reported a record-high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations today, recorded the biggest jump. Over the past seven days, the state saw an average of 894 more new cases per day than two weeks before. California and Texas both saw new case numbers jump up by an average of more than 700 per day.

Many of the hardest hit states in the Northeast and Midwest, meanwhile, are seeing new infections trending downward. New cases have dropped significantly in eight states. In Illinois, which has the nation’s fourth-highest total case count, new cases are down by an average of 936 cases per day compared to two weeks ago. In New York and New Jersey, which hold the highest total number of COVID-19 cases in the country and which have only begun to reopen their economies, new cases were down by an average of 651 and 437 cases per day, respectively, compared to numbers two weeks ago. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed today at his daily press briefing that New York currently holds the nation’s lowest rate of COVID-19 transmission.

