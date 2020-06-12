"If cases begin to go up again, particularly if they go up dramatically, it's important to recognize that more mitigation efforts such as what were implemented back in March may be needed again," a CDC official says.
CDC warns U.S. may reimplement strict coronavirus measures if cases go up ‘dramatically’
