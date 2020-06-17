India's foreign ministry said a "violent face-off" occurred on Monday evening along the border in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, where soldiers from India and China have been locked in a standoff since May.
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash, analysts say
