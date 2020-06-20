- 6 Trump campaign members in Tulsa test positive for the coronavirus ahead of rally NBC News
- Trump says he wanted testing slowed down, uses racist term for coronavirus CNN
- Trump mocks Seattle ‘anarchists,’ tears into Biden at Tulsa rally; campaign spars with Dems on crowd size Fox News
- Don’t call it a comeback: Trump’s Tulsa rally was just another sad farce The Guardian
- Trump’s Tulsa Rally Fizzles as Seats Go Empty The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
6 Trump campaign members in Tulsa test positive for the coronavirus ahead of rally – NBC News
- 6 Trump campaign members in Tulsa test positive for the coronavirus ahead of rally NBC News
- Trump says he wanted testing slowed down, uses racist term for coronavirus CNN
- Trump mocks Seattle ‘anarchists,’ tears into Biden at Tulsa rally; campaign spars with Dems on crowd size Fox News
- Don’t call it a comeback: Trump’s Tulsa rally was just another sad farce The Guardian
- Trump’s Tulsa Rally Fizzles as Seats Go Empty The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News