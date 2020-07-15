Categories
News

5 takeaways from primary elections and runoffs in Texas, Alabama and Maine – CNN

  1. 5 takeaways from primary elections and runoffs in Texas, Alabama and Maine  CNN
  2. Jeff Sessions Pays Price for Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate Race  The New York Times
  3. Trump repeatedly calls famed Alabama football coach by the wrong name on the eve of Senate race  CNN
  4. Doug Schoen: Trump is big winner and Sessions is big loser in Tuesday primaries, while Dems remain divided  Fox News
  5. Donald Trump didn’t misspeak, he’s just an Auburn fan now  AL.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. 5 takeaways from primary elections and runoffs in Texas, Alabama and Maine  CNN
  2. Jeff Sessions Pays Price for Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate Race  The New York Times
  3. Trump repeatedly calls famed Alabama football coach by the wrong name on the eve of Senate race  CNN
  4. Doug Schoen: Trump is big winner and Sessions is big loser in Tuesday primaries, while Dems remain divided  Fox News
  5. Donald Trump didn’t misspeak, he’s just an Auburn fan now  AL.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.