- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state The Washington Post
- Georgia governor overrides all local mask orders in the state The Hill
- Georgia governor bans cities, counties from mandating masks Fox News
- Kemp health insurance proposal drops big changes to Georgia Obamacare Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Live updates: Georgia strikes down local mask mandates as U.S. approaches 3.5 million coronavirus cases The Washington Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state – The Washington Post
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state The Washington Post
- Georgia governor overrides all local mask orders in the state The Hill
- Georgia governor bans cities, counties from mandating masks Fox News
- Kemp health insurance proposal drops big changes to Georgia Obamacare Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Live updates: Georgia strikes down local mask mandates as U.S. approaches 3.5 million coronavirus cases The Washington Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News