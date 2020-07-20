Categories
Coronavirus vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca shows positive response in early trial

A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in the U.K. has produced an immune response in an early-stage human trial, according to newly released data published Monday in medical journal The Lancet.

