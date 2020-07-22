Categories
News

State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston – POLITICO

  1. State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston  POLITICO
  2. US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston  CNN
  3. China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate  Fox News
  4. Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US  BBC News
  5. See how Beijing reacted to closure of Houston consulate  CNN
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston  POLITICO
  2. US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston  CNN
  3. China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate  Fox News
  4. Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US  BBC News
  5. See how Beijing reacted to closure of Houston consulate  CNN
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.