- State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston POLITICO
- US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston CNN
- China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate Fox News
- Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US BBC News
- See how Beijing reacted to closure of Houston consulate CNN
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston – POLITICO
- State Department orders China to close its consulate in Houston POLITICO
- US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston CNN
- China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate Fox News
- Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US BBC News
- See how Beijing reacted to closure of Houston consulate CNN
- View Full Coverage on Google News