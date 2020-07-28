- Attorney General Bill Barr set to rail against ‘bogus’ Russia probe, ‘violent rioters,’ in testimony before Congress CNBC
- US attorney general William Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee – watch live Guardian News
- Barr to come out swinging on violent crime, Russia probe in first House Judiciary Committee appearance Fox News
- Trump crony Barr’s 2020 House testimony is a big opportunity for Democrats NBC News
- William Barr’s new defense of Trump actually unmasks his corruption The Washington Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Attorney General Bill Barr set to rail against ‘bogus’ Russia probe, ‘violent rioters,’ in testimony before Congress – CNBC
- Attorney General Bill Barr set to rail against ‘bogus’ Russia probe, ‘violent rioters,’ in testimony before Congress CNBC
- US attorney general William Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee – watch live Guardian News
- Barr to come out swinging on violent crime, Russia probe in first House Judiciary Committee appearance Fox News
- Trump crony Barr’s 2020 House testimony is a big opportunity for Democrats NBC News
- William Barr’s new defense of Trump actually unmasks his corruption The Washington Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News