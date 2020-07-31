What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. Fortune is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

Ellen Page stars in the second season of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” Courtesy of Netflix

The Umbrella Academy: The Hargreeves family is back in the second season of this series, arriving on Netflix July 31. The new episodes take the characters back to the ‘60s, and it sounds like the latest season sees the show hitting its stride.

For some nostalgia, the original Jurassic Park trilogy is also coming to Netflix on Aug. 1, and ‘90s hit sitcom Moesha is also arriving on the streamer that day.

Disney+

Beyoncé in “Black is King” on Disney+. Travis Matthews

Black Is King: Beyoncé’s “visual album,” a celebration of Black identity that’s also based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, arrives on Disney+ July 31. The film was in production for a year and was written, directed, and executive-produced by Beyoncé.

Muppets Now: Miss Piggy, Kermit, the Swedish Chef, and more are back on our TV screens via this new series for the streaming era. The six-episode season debuts on Disney+ July 31.

Hulu

Brassic: The U.K. comedy-drama sees its six-episode first season arrive on Hulu on July 31.

A couple of other U.K. series joined Hulu’s roster earlier this week, as well: Ladhood and In My Skin.

Apple TV+

A brand new series, The Oprah Conversation, debuted Thursday on Apple TV+ with an episode titled “How to be Antiracist.”

On VOD

Summerland: Gemma Aterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in this World War II-centered film about a writer in Southern England. When a young evacuee from the London Blitz enters her life, she finds herself thinking back to the last major relationship in her life. The film is available on demand July 31.

Yes, God, Yes: Natala Dyer of Stranger Things fame stars in this teen comedy about youthful lust, which will also be available on demand July 31.

The Fight: The documentary, which includes Kerry Washington as one of its executive producers, focuses on four cases involving the ACLU and the Trump administration. It’s available on VOD starting July 31.

On TV

The Go-Go’s backstage at a Rolling Stones gig in Rockford, Ill. on Oct. 1, 1981. (Left to right): Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffey, and Belinda Carlisle. Paul Natkin

The Go Go’s, a documentary about the all-female New Wave group, will air on Showtime Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, covers the band’s rise to fame in 1981, as well as subsequent career moments, while featuring candid interviews.

HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, the docuseries chronicling true-crime writer Meredith McNamara’s quest to expose the Golden State Killer, will air its finale Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. Read Fortune’s June interview with director Liz Garbus and McNamara’s researcher Paul Haynes here.

Coming Soon

Star Trek: Lower Decks gives viewers a half-hour animated comedy version of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The series will premiere on CBS All Access Aug. 6.

More must-read entertainment coverage from Fortune :

Like Loading...