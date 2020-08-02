President Donald Trump will announce new action "in the coming days" related to Chinese software companies that his administration views as a threat to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
Trump to take action on Chinese software firms in the coming days: Pompeo
