Trump to take action on Chinese software firms in the coming days: Pompeo

President Donald Trump will announce new action "in the coming days" related to Chinese software companies that his administration views as a threat to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

