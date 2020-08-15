If the Great Recession was marked by mass layoffs and people walking out of their office buildings with boxes, the pandemic's recession will trigger memories of workers being furloughed and then sitting at home, waiting to return.
Categories
‘It’s nerve-racking’ — Millions of Americans are still furloughed and unsure when they will return to work
If the Great Recession was marked by mass layoffs and people walking out of their office buildings with boxes, the pandemic's recession will trigger memories of workers being furloughed and then sitting at home, waiting to return.