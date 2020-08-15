Categories
News

Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted – Vox.com

  1. Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted  Vox.com
  2. USPS will stop removing letter collection boxes in Western states until after the election, spokesman says  CNN
  3. Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules  CNN
  4. Opinion: Californians don’t need the USPS to vote safely  Los Angeles Times
  5. Trump’s Campaign (Against the Post Office)  The New York Times
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted  Vox.com
  2. USPS will stop removing letter collection boxes in Western states until after the election, spokesman says  CNN
  3. Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules  CNN
  4. Opinion: Californians don’t need the USPS to vote safely  Los Angeles Times
  5. Trump’s Campaign (Against the Post Office)  The New York Times
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.