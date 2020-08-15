- Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted Vox.com
- USPS will stop removing letter collection boxes in Western states until after the election, spokesman says CNN
- Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules CNN
- Opinion: Californians don’t need the USPS to vote safely Los Angeles Times
- Trump’s Campaign (Against the Post Office) The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted – Vox.com
- Postal Service: millions of mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted Vox.com
- USPS will stop removing letter collection boxes in Western states until after the election, spokesman says CNN
- Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules CNN
- Opinion: Californians don’t need the USPS to vote safely Los Angeles Times
- Trump’s Campaign (Against the Post Office) The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News