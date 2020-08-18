Categories
Former DHS official: Trump will ‘align with dictators around the world’ if he wins – CNN

  1. Former DHS official: Trump will ‘align with dictators around the world’ if he wins  CNN
  2. As D.N.C. Unfolds, Trump Reprises Grimmest Language of 2016 Campaign  The New York Times
  3. Security guard caught in viral video saying ‘I love you’ to Biden nominates him for president  Fox News
  4. “The President Hasn’t Heard The Last Of Us”: Former Trump Administration Official Tells ‘Good Morning America’ More Will Speak Out  Deadline
  5. Trump suggests ‘toll’ on border traffic to fund Mexico wall  Los Angeles Times
By C. H. Tailor

