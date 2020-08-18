Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he is suspending certain changes at the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election in order to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
USPS chief says he is suspending some changes to the post office until after the 2020 election
