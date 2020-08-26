Categories
News

Kenosha Shootings: Two Killed and One Injured in Chaotic Night – The New York Times

  1. Kenosha Shootings: Two Killed and One Injured in Chaotic Night  The New York Times
  2. Illinois teen arrested in fatal shooting at Kenosha protest, police say  CNN
  3. We marched in our thousands for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Why not for Jacob Blake?  The Independent
  4. Editorial: ‘The trauma in our bones.’ Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha should prompt Legislature to act.  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  5. Jacob Blake protests: Kenosha police hunt for suspect with long gun after 2 killed, 1 wounded in unrest  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Kenosha Shootings: Two Killed and One Injured in Chaotic Night  The New York Times
  2. Illinois teen arrested in fatal shooting at Kenosha protest, police say  CNN
  3. We marched in our thousands for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Why not for Jacob Blake?  The Independent
  4. Editorial: ‘The trauma in our bones.’ Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha should prompt Legislature to act.  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  5. Jacob Blake protests: Kenosha police hunt for suspect with long gun after 2 killed, 1 wounded in unrest  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.