Categories
News

After Portland shooting, Trump and Biden allies trade blame for clashes across the country – POLITICO

  1. After Portland shooting, Trump and Biden allies trade blame for clashes across the country  POLITICO
  2. Portland shooting leaves 1 dead as pro-Trump group clashes with BLM  Fox News
  3. Trump labels Portland mayor a ‘FOOL’: ‘Bring in the National Guard’  The Hill
  4. One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash  Reuters
  5. Trump slams Portland’s ‘incompetent’ mayor, calls for National Guard  New York Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. After Portland shooting, Trump and Biden allies trade blame for clashes across the country  POLITICO
  2. Portland shooting leaves 1 dead as pro-Trump group clashes with BLM  Fox News
  3. Trump labels Portland mayor a ‘FOOL’: ‘Bring in the National Guard’  The Hill
  4. One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash  Reuters
  5. Trump slams Portland’s ‘incompetent’ mayor, calls for National Guard  New York Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.