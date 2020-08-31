- Kenosha pro-police rally aims to change narrative after Jacob Blake shooting: ‘They are needed’ Fox News
- Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake CBS News
- After Jacob Blake, Republicans Refuse To Discuss Democrat’s Police Reform NPR
- Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers tells Trump not to visit Kenosha Fox News
- White House says Trump still planning to visit Kenosha after governor urges him to reconsider CNN
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Kenosha pro-police rally aims to change narrative after Jacob Blake shooting: ‘They are needed’ – Fox News
- Kenosha pro-police rally aims to change narrative after Jacob Blake shooting: ‘They are needed’ Fox News
- Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake CBS News
- After Jacob Blake, Republicans Refuse To Discuss Democrat’s Police Reform NPR
- Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers tells Trump not to visit Kenosha Fox News
- White House says Trump still planning to visit Kenosha after governor urges him to reconsider CNN
- View Full Coverage on Google News