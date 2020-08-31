Categories
Kenosha pro-police rally aims to change narrative after Jacob Blake shooting: ‘They are needed’ – Fox News

  1. Kenosha pro-police rally aims to change narrative after Jacob Blake shooting: ‘They are needed’  Fox News
  2. Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake  CBS News
  3. After Jacob Blake, Republicans Refuse To Discuss Democrat’s Police Reform  NPR
  4. Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers tells Trump not to visit Kenosha  Fox News
  5. White House says Trump still planning to visit Kenosha after governor urges him to reconsider  CNN
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

