Categories
News

Trump blames ‘anti-American riots’ for Kenosha damage, directs millions to local police and businesses – USA TODAY

  1. Trump blames ‘anti-American riots’ for Kenosha damage, directs millions to local police and businesses  USA TODAY
  2. Biden adviser says campaign wants to avoid creating ‘tussle’ in Kenosha | TheHill  The Hill
  3. Kenosha braces for President Trump’s visit after Jacob Blake shooting  CBS This Morning
  4. Trump isn’t calling for unity. He’s stoking rage.  The Washington Post
  5. Trump said he would ‘fix’ America, but it’s more broken than ever  The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Trump blames ‘anti-American riots’ for Kenosha damage, directs millions to local police and businesses  USA TODAY
  2. Biden adviser says campaign wants to avoid creating ‘tussle’ in Kenosha | TheHill  The Hill
  3. Kenosha braces for President Trump’s visit after Jacob Blake shooting  CBS This Morning
  4. Trump isn’t calling for unity. He’s stoking rage.  The Washington Post
  5. Trump said he would ‘fix’ America, but it’s more broken than ever  The Washington Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.