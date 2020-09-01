"There are some winners in the economy and the average looks OK, but there are still huge losers versus those winners, and that's a big societal challenge," Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen told CNBC.
U.S. economy needs over $1 trillion in fresh coronavirus stimulus, says world’s biggest hedge fund
