- Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Wildfires Live Updates: 500000 Under Evacuation Orders in Oregon The New York Times
- QAnon fans spread fake claims about real fires in Oregon CNN
- Fifteen killed, 500,000 evacuated as western US burns out of control Times of India
- ‘I have never seen anything like this’: Oregon towns emptied and confusion spreads amid fires The Guardian
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires – Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Wildfires Live Updates: 500000 Under Evacuation Orders in Oregon The New York Times
- QAnon fans spread fake claims about real fires in Oregon CNN
- Fifteen killed, 500,000 evacuated as western US burns out of control Times of India
- ‘I have never seen anything like this’: Oregon towns emptied and confusion spreads amid fires The Guardian
- View Full Coverage on Google News