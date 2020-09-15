- Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony The New York Times
- Trump declares ‘dawn of a new Middle East’ as he presides over signing of historic deals Fox News
- Two Gulf nations recognized Israel at the White House. Here’s what’s in it for all sides CNN
- Noura Erakat: Trump ‘peace’ deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain are shams. They boost oppression, not amity. NBC News
- KT McFarland: Trump Middle East peace approach was not conventional. Here’s what made the difference Fox News
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony – The New York Times
- Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony The New York Times
- Trump declares ‘dawn of a new Middle East’ as he presides over signing of historic deals Fox News
- Two Gulf nations recognized Israel at the White House. Here’s what’s in it for all sides CNN
- Noura Erakat: Trump ‘peace’ deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain are shams. They boost oppression, not amity. NBC News
- KT McFarland: Trump Middle East peace approach was not conventional. Here’s what made the difference Fox News
- View Full Coverage on Google News