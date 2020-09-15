Categories
News

Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony – The New York Times

  1. Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony  The New York Times
  2. Trump declares ‘dawn of a new Middle East’ as he presides over signing of historic deals  Fox News
  3. Two Gulf nations recognized Israel at the White House. Here’s what’s in it for all sides  CNN
  4. Noura Erakat: Trump ‘peace’ deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain are shams. They boost oppression, not amity.  NBC News
  5. KT McFarland: Trump Middle East peace approach was not conventional. Here’s what made the difference  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Trump Hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain in Signing Ceremony  The New York Times
  2. Trump declares ‘dawn of a new Middle East’ as he presides over signing of historic deals  Fox News
  3. Two Gulf nations recognized Israel at the White House. Here’s what’s in it for all sides  CNN
  4. Noura Erakat: Trump ‘peace’ deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain are shams. They boost oppression, not amity.  NBC News
  5. KT McFarland: Trump Middle East peace approach was not conventional. Here’s what made the difference  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.