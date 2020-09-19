President Donald Trump on Saturday said he wants to move "without delay" to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a conservative nominee. The president's statement follows Ginsburg's death on Friday evening.
Trump wants to move ‘without delay’ to replace Ginsburg, setting up epic fight over Supreme Court
