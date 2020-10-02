Categories
Business

President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 less than five weeks before he faces a re-election challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden. Melania Trump and top campaign advisor Hope Hicks also have the coronavirus.

Business News Headline Stories

President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 less than five weeks before he faces a re-election challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden. Melania Trump and top campaign advisor Hope Hicks also have the coronavirus.

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.