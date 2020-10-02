President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 less than five weeks before he faces a re-election challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden. Melania Trump and top campaign advisor Hope Hicks also have the coronavirus.
Categories
President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 less than five weeks before he faces a re-election challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden. Melania Trump and top campaign advisor Hope Hicks also have the coronavirus.