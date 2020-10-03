- California fires burn nearly 4 million acres so far in 2020 Los Angeles Times
- Glass fire now 15% contained after a day of steady aerial bombardment Santa Rosa Press Democrat
- 2 California wildfires remain out of control CNN
- Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark Fox News
- What sparked the Glass Fire? What we know about the remote vineyard Cal Fire is investigating KTVU San Francisco
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
California fires burn nearly 4 million acres so far in 2020 – Los Angeles Times
- California fires burn nearly 4 million acres so far in 2020 Los Angeles Times
- Glass fire now 15% contained after a day of steady aerial bombardment Santa Rosa Press Democrat
- 2 California wildfires remain out of control CNN
- Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark Fox News
- What sparked the Glass Fire? What we know about the remote vineyard Cal Fire is investigating KTVU San Francisco
- View Full Coverage on Google News