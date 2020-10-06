- Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus CNN
- Trump in 2016 considered Pence a ‘loser,’ says a former top campaign official Yahoo News
- Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf… Fox News
- Vice President Mike Pence should be in quarantine not visiting Arizona The Arizona Republic
- Boyd Matheson: What Kamala Harris and Mike Pence should learn from Utah Deseret News
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus – CNN
- Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus CNN
- Trump in 2016 considered Pence a ‘loser,’ says a former top campaign official Yahoo News
- Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf… Fox News
- Vice President Mike Pence should be in quarantine not visiting Arizona The Arizona Republic
- Boyd Matheson: What Kamala Harris and Mike Pence should learn from Utah Deseret News
- View Full Coverage on Google News