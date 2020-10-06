Categories
News

Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus – CNN

  1. Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus  CNN
  2. Trump in 2016 considered Pence a ‘loser,’ says a former top campaign official  Yahoo News
  3. Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf…  Fox News
  4. Vice President Mike Pence should be in quarantine not visiting Arizona  The Arizona Republic
  5. Boyd Matheson: What Kamala Harris and Mike Pence should learn from Utah  Deseret News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Biden says Trump is ‘responsible’ for getting coronavirus  CNN
  2. Trump in 2016 considered Pence a ‘loser,’ says a former top campaign official  Yahoo News
  3. Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf…  Fox News
  4. Vice President Mike Pence should be in quarantine not visiting Arizona  The Arizona Republic
  5. Boyd Matheson: What Kamala Harris and Mike Pence should learn from Utah  Deseret News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.