- 5 takeaways from the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence CNN
- Rex Huppke: The fly on Mike Pence’s head: A transcript Chicago Tribune
- Harris won by keeping the focus on Trump — and Biden The Washington Post
- Doug Schoen: Harris and Pence at VP debate — winners, losers and more on style and substance Fox News
- Trump soldier Mike Pence faces off with an impressive Kamala Harris: Mastio and Lawrence USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
5 takeaways from the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence – CNN
- 5 takeaways from the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence CNN
- Rex Huppke: The fly on Mike Pence’s head: A transcript Chicago Tribune
- Harris won by keeping the focus on Trump — and Biden The Washington Post
- Doug Schoen: Harris and Pence at VP debate — winners, losers and more on style and substance Fox News
- Trump soldier Mike Pence faces off with an impressive Kamala Harris: Mastio and Lawrence USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News