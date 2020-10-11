- Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious. The New York Times
- Hours after Trump’s dark and divisive White House speech, his doctor still won’t say if he’s tested negative CNN
- President’s physician: Trump no longer a coronavirus transmission risk CNN
- Trump’s drive around Walter Reed: Good instinct or a bad gamble? | TheHill The Hill
- Trump’s COVID prognosis: 3 scenarios based on sparse facts from an opaque White House USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious. – The New York Times
- Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious. The New York Times
- Hours after Trump’s dark and divisive White House speech, his doctor still won’t say if he’s tested negative CNN
- President’s physician: Trump no longer a coronavirus transmission risk CNN
- Trump’s drive around Walter Reed: Good instinct or a bad gamble? | TheHill The Hill
- Trump’s COVID prognosis: 3 scenarios based on sparse facts from an opaque White House USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News