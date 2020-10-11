Categories
News

Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious. – The New York Times

  1. Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious.  The New York Times
  2. Hours after Trump’s dark and divisive White House speech, his doctor still won’t say if he’s tested negative  CNN
  3. President’s physician: Trump no longer a coronavirus transmission risk  CNN
  4. Trump’s drive around Walter Reed: Good instinct or a bad gamble? | TheHill  The Hill
  5. Trump’s COVID prognosis: 3 scenarios based on sparse facts from an opaque White House  USA TODAY
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Offering few details, the White House doctor says Trump is no longer contagious.  The New York Times
  2. Hours after Trump’s dark and divisive White House speech, his doctor still won’t say if he’s tested negative  CNN
  3. President’s physician: Trump no longer a coronavirus transmission risk  CNN
  4. Trump’s drive around Walter Reed: Good instinct or a bad gamble? | TheHill  The Hill
  5. Trump’s COVID prognosis: 3 scenarios based on sparse facts from an opaque White House  USA TODAY
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.