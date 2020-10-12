- Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to begin in Senate CNN
- Coons says that confirming Barrett ‘constitutes court-packing,’ Sasse responds that’s ‘obviously’ incorrect Fox News
- A Justice Barrett must recuse herself from deciding the future of the president who picked her The Washington Post
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court hearing is a formality. But Democrats have one last card. NBCNews.com
- Kamala Harris Should Grill Amy Coney Barrett The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to begin in Senate – CNN
- Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to begin in Senate CNN
- Coons says that confirming Barrett ‘constitutes court-packing,’ Sasse responds that’s ‘obviously’ incorrect Fox News
- A Justice Barrett must recuse herself from deciding the future of the president who picked her The Washington Post
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court hearing is a formality. But Democrats have one last card. NBCNews.com
- Kamala Harris Should Grill Amy Coney Barrett The New York Times
- View Full Coverage on Google News