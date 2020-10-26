- Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session USA TODAY
- Susan Collins says she is voting against Coney Barrett confirmation to be ‘fair and consistent’ Fox News
- Amy Coney Barrett’s first case as Supreme Court justice could be one that decides presidential election Fox News
- We Were Clerks at the Supreme Court. Its Legitimacy Is Now in Question. The New York Times
- Roe v. Wade ruling matters, but mostly as a symbol. It has not protected abortion rights. USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session – USA TODAY
- Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session USA TODAY
- Susan Collins says she is voting against Coney Barrett confirmation to be ‘fair and consistent’ Fox News
- Amy Coney Barrett’s first case as Supreme Court justice could be one that decides presidential election Fox News
- We Were Clerks at the Supreme Court. Its Legitimacy Is Now in Question. The New York Times
- Roe v. Wade ruling matters, but mostly as a symbol. It has not protected abortion rights. USA TODAY
- View Full Coverage on Google News