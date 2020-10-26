Categories
Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session – USA TODAY

  1. Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session  USA TODAY
  2. Susan Collins says she is voting against Coney Barrett confirmation to be ‘fair and consistent’  Fox News
  3. Amy Coney Barrett’s first case as Supreme Court justice could be one that decides presidential election  Fox News
  4. We Were Clerks at the Supreme Court. Its Legitimacy Is Now in Question.  The New York Times
  5. Roe v. Wade ruling matters, but mostly as a symbol. It has not protected abortion rights.  USA TODAY
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

