Categories
News

Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says – CNN

  1. Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says  CNN
  2. Knife attack at French church leaves 3 dead, alert level raised to maximum  Fox News
  3. Deadly stabbing attack in Nice – BBC News  BBC News
  4. Woman decapitated as knife-wielding man kills three in suspected terror attack  New York Post
  5. Two Dead in Knife Attack in Nice, French Police Say  Bloomberg
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
news media article icon
  1. Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says  CNN
  2. Knife attack at French church leaves 3 dead, alert level raised to maximum  Fox News
  3. Deadly stabbing attack in Nice – BBC News  BBC News
  4. Woman decapitated as knife-wielding man kills three in suspected terror attack  New York Post
  5. Two Dead in Knife Attack in Nice, French Police Say  Bloomberg
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

By C. H. Tailor

I'm a human being. I have a strong passion for covering and presenting stories with a unique perspective.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.