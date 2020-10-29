- Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says CNN
- Knife attack at French church leaves 3 dead, alert level raised to maximum Fox News
- Deadly stabbing attack in Nice – BBC News BBC News
- Woman decapitated as knife-wielding man kills three in suspected terror attack New York Post
- Two Dead in Knife Attack in Nice, French Police Say Bloomberg
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Categories
Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says – CNN
- Multiple casualties in Nice ‘terrorist attack,’ local mayor says CNN
- Knife attack at French church leaves 3 dead, alert level raised to maximum Fox News
- Deadly stabbing attack in Nice – BBC News BBC News
- Woman decapitated as knife-wielding man kills three in suspected terror attack New York Post
- Two Dead in Knife Attack in Nice, French Police Say Bloomberg
- View Full Coverage on Google News